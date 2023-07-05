Moyong inaugurates eye OT in BPGH

PASIGHAT, 4 Jul: Local MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated the eye operation theatre (OT) in Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

He also donated new equipment worth Rs 10 lakhs for the OT.

During the inaugural function, Moyong said that “equipping an important institute like a hospital is a necessity and, being a people’s leader, it always feels good to help the needy people on own capacity.”

The hospital’s doctors expressed appreciation for the MLA for keeping his promise of equipping the hospital with the latest and advanced equipment.

The equipment will not only benefit eye patients of East Siang but also the needy people of other districts seeking a good eye care centre in the state, they said. (DIPRO)