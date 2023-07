ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Dree festival of the Apatani community, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in good harvest, peace, prosperity and happiness for all.

“May the warmth and splendour of Dree spirit invoke the choicest blessings of almighty Danyi Piillo for the wellbeing of all mankind,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)