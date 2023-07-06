Education dept’s mishandling of NIT comes to light after used laptops given to meritorious students

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Lack of clarity and transparency in Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) bidding documents and guidelines for supply of laptops to CBSE meritorious students have surfaced after secondhand and substandard laptops were handed to meritorious students of Tirap district on 30 June.

The matter came to light when seven meritorious students from Tirap district wrote a letter to Tirap deputy commissioner expressing their resentment over secondhand laptops being given to them by the education dept of Tirap. The students claimed that laptops were worn out, malfunctioned and filled with vulgar Bollywood videos and voice recordings.

Tirap DC Hento Karga immediately constituted a board headed by Khonsa circle officer D K Thungdok to verify the condition of the laptops. The board declared all laptops defective.

The Arunachal Times learnt that supply of all laptops were made through centralized procurement by the directorate of secondary education (DSE) from the fund of Rs 1.5 crore (one crore fifty lakhs) allocated for procurement of laptops for meritorious students of all 26 districts in the state. Each district is supposed to get 16 laptops (8 each for Class X and XII).

The NIT was floated in February 2023 and evaluated on 24th March 2023. As per the technical and financial evaluation M/S Mangam Enterprise was found qualified and the work was awarded to them on 4th April.

This daily also learnt that no proper guidelines were followed to verify or cross-check the condition of laptops before handing it over to respective DDSEs. It exposed sheer insincerity and gross negligence on part of the directorate.

Embarrassed by the issuance of secondhand laptops to the students that emerged from Tirap and Changlang districts, education department has reportedly sought status report from respective deputy directors of school education (DDSEs) across the state.

There is an apprehension that similar worn-out laptops might have been supplied to other districts as well. The education department directed its DDSEs to properly verify all laptops and furnish the status report by 14th July, counter signed by the concern deputy commissioners.

It is also learnt that the department has not yet released the payment to the supplier.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday has vowed to take appropriate action against the people involved in the episode. Speaking to media persons, Khandu reiterated, “As soon as I learnt about it through social media, I have directed chief secretary and concerned minister to conduct enquiry into it. As and when report is submitted, action will be taken accordingly.”