Arunachal will develop only when villages are economically empowered: CM

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that Arunachal Pradesh will develop only when the villages are economically empowered.

“This will happen when we – the government, its agencies and the rural populace – work for it as a team,” the Chief Minister said during an interaction programme with officials of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), District Mission Management Units (DMMU), Block Mission Management Units (BMMUs) and representatives of SHGs, Primary Level Federations (PLFs) and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs).

Rural Development & Panchayati Raj minister Bamang Felix and his advisor Gum Tayeng also attended the programme.

Acknowledging the tremendous growth of SHGs especially, those led by womenfolk, across the state in recent years, Khandu appreciated officials of the ArSRLM, DMMUs and BMMUs for their dedication to empower people at the grassroots level through convergence of various rural development schemes of the centre as well as the state.

“Despite starting late, the fact that today we have total 9,301 SHGs, 851 Primary Level Federations and 27 Cluster Level Federations in the state, is a testament to the dedication and sincerity of our ArSRLM officials, both at the state level and district and block levels,” he said.

Urging members of the SHGs, PLFs and CLFs to take advantage of digital technology to further their enterprises and start-ups, Khandu assured full cooperation from the state government.

In order to train them on using digital platform to market their produce globally, Khandu suggested a training programme to be conducted by the state government by roping in some top experts in the field from outside the state.

Khandu pointed out that with communication network – roads, railways and airways – improving in the state, it is the right time for a sustainable boom in rural economy.

“ArSRLM, the nodal agency for implementing Deendayal Antyoday-National Rural Livelihood Mission scheme, is playing an important role in improving socio-economic conditions of our rural communities by creating newer opportunities for livelihoods, empowering women and accelerating the pace of inclusive development,” he said.

It may be noted that ArSRLM has reached out to the poorest of the poor households across 25 districts and 104 blocks through seven DMMUs and 79 BMMUs. It has covered 1766 gram panchayats, 4000 villages and engaged with the 85,000 households to promote sustainable income.

So far the Mission has provided Rs 1025.00 lakhs of revolving fund as a one-time grant to SHGs, Rs 3028.00 lakhs of community investment fund provided to primary level federations, Rs 699.00 lakhs transferred as a vulnerability reduction fund, Rs 261.00 lakhs as start-up cost, seed capital of Rs. 479.36 lakhs given to 1245 SHG beneficiaries to undertake enterprise activities where 524 units are functional in fields like trading, pickle making, catering, jam & jelly making, baking, bamboo & cane crafts, etc and 432 beneficiaries have been provided transport vehicles under Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana for rural connectivity.

A total amount of Rs 3535.00 lakhs as loan has been accessed by 2909 SHGs through various banks for undertaking multiple livelihoods interventions; 52000 mahila kisans have been trained in multi sector farm activities under Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana scheme, 85 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been established to promote value chain and marketing of SHG products, Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme is being implemented in three pilot blocks through National Resource Organization at Namsai, Chongkham and Tezu where 186 enterprises are nurtured through entrepreneurship development programme, eight Rural Haats and two Rural Marts have been established in Namsai, Yachuli, Nyapin, Palin, Rumgong, Puchi-Geku in convergence with NABARD.

Besides announcing to establish three Ekta Malls – one each for eastern, central and western zones of Arunachal Pradesh – to foster a sustainable and inclusive environment for socio-economic progress, Khandu launched the ‘Mother’s Kitchen’ initiative and handed seed money of Rs 75 lakh for its various units. ArSRLM is mobilizing 250 Mother’s Kitchen for catering services under the initiative.

The Chief Minister also launched SHG outlets at Itanagar virtually. These outlets, showcasing products made by SHGs from across the state, will provide a platform to them to exhibit their craftsmanship and creativity.

He felicitated several young entrepreneurs with the Skill Icon Award on the occasion.

Rural Development & Panchayati Raj minister Bamang Felix in his address, said that more than 85,000 rural households across 25 districts in the state have been empowered with sustainable income through the initiatives of ArSRLM.

Stating that ArSRLM has been silently transforming the state from bottom-up, the minister said that the achievements of the ArSRLM are testaments to its commitment in uplifting communities and empowering lives.

Chief secretary Dharmendra, joint secretary of MoRD, Smriti Sharan and secretary of RD and PR Amarnath Talwade also spoke emphasizing the significance of the initiative. (CMO)