Prog on ECCE organized

BOMDILA, 5 Jul: The office of the CDPO, Bomdila (urban) ICDS project organized a programme to highlight the importance of early childhood care and education (ECCE) here on Wednesday.

Resource person TK Das from the education department (West Kameng) explained in detail the aim, objectives and the vision of the ECCE.

He urged all the mothers to take proper care of their children, stating that “90 percent of a child’s brain development occurs between 0-6 years old.”

Das also highlighted the importance of enrolling the children in the ECCE centers at the age of 3.

Pedung Middle School headmaster in-charge Nawang Norbu stressed the need to have ECCE centres in every village, which was supported by the PRI members present on the occasion.

Currently, there are 20 functional ECCE centres in West Kameng district, with 12 more in the pipeline.

The programme concluded with the Bomdila CDPO summarizing the key points and aspects of the session.

The programme was attended by the PRI members of the Pedung village, including GPC Pema Khangroju, GB Passang Monpa and other members of the village. (DIPRO)