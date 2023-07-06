Mock drills on landslides and earthquake organized

DIRANG, 5 Jul: District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), West Kameng in collaboration with 12th Bn NDRF and SDDMA organized a two-day tabletop exercise and mock drill on landslide and earthquake at the ADC’s conference hall here and Govt Secondary School in Dirang village on 4 and 5 July respectively.

Dirang ADC JT Obi was the incident commander, while Dirang CO Nyima Phuntso and Thembang CO (in-charge) DargeyTsering were the deputy incident commanders and DDMO Mindu Yangzom was the nodal officer. 12th Bn NDRF deputy commandant Pranab Daimari was the resource person.

The local police, ApdaMitra volunteers and heads of departments of Dirang sub-division also participated in it.

The entire exercise was conducted under the guidance of the West Kameng deputy commissioner. (DIPRO)