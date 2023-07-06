Melo from RGU declared best student speaker in IMC youth conclave

RONO HILLS, 5 Jul: Lopoli Melo from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was declared the best student speaker on the topic “Clean Energy Revolution” in the third annual IMC youth conclave – 2023, which was organised recently by the Young Leaders Forum with the theme “Ekta: One South Asia; one earth, one family and one future.”

Three other students who have participated on the same topic were from Mizoram University, Aizawl; Vidyalankar Institute of Technology, Mumbai; and Curtin University, Malaysia.

There were 5 different topics and each with 4 student participants from across South Asia.

This year the conclave was held concurrently with India’s G20 presidency. The participants including students from pan-Indian colleges and universities as well as from other South Asian international institutes and universities showcased their creativity and imagination on the G20 themes during the conclave.

Elaborate discussion on the theme of the conclave was also held.