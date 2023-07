SIMONG, 8 Jul: Twenty-six departments provided services to the people of Simong village during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Upper Siang district on Friday.

Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated the camp, in the presence of DC Hage Lailang, ZPC L Litin, ABK president T Libang, ADC [HQ] Dochora Lama, HoDs, and others.

A total of 1,112 beneficiaries benefitted from the camp. (DIPRO)