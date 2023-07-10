Actions underway to make Miao drug-free

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 9 Jul: The Miao administration, led by ADC Ibom Tao, has been conducting public meetings in villages to spread awareness regarding drug abuse, in order to make Miao drug-free.

During meetings held at Ningrang and Namphai-I villages on Thursday and Friday, respectively, the GBs were asked form village-level anti-drugs squads at the earliest.

They were also instructed to start the process of identifying drug addicts and peddlers in their jurisdictions, and to submit the lists to the ADC office.

Several drug addicts have been sent to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, and many drug peddlers are currently behind bars.

The village-level anti-drugs squads have been asked to ascertain the source of drugs supply, so that the supply chain can be broken and those behind it can be nabbed.

Meanwhile, several HIV positive cases among drug addicts have been detected. The Changlang DC has already taken steps to conduct blood tests on addicts to detect HIV.

Apart from the village-level anti-drug squads, various community-based organisations, students, youths and women organisations have also joined hands with the administration in the fight against the menace.