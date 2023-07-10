DCM launches micro-level agri planning in Namsai

NAMSAI, 9 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the ‘micro-level agriculture planning in Namsai district using space technology’ here recently.

During the inaugural function, State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC) Joint Director Dr Liagi Tajo presented a detailed report on the “output of the project” and on how “the project deliverables are going to be helpful for the agriculture and horticulture departments, the State Medicinal Plants Board, the State Forest Research Institute, the

Forest Corporation, the Spice Board, the NABARD,” etc, the SRSAC informed in a release.

“The DCM asked all the HoDs, especially the DAO, the DHO, and the WRD, to make use of the data and implement the state and central flagship schemes using this data at field level,” it said.

The scheme has also been implemented in Lower Subansiri and Tawang districts on a pilot basis, the centre said, adding that the scheme is “a brainchild of the DCM.”

The scheme will be replicated and expanded in the entire state in phases in the near future, it quoted the DCM as saying.