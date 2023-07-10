Ideology be damned

Maha Switch Overs

By Insaf

Maharashtra sadly may end up having the dubious reputation of splitting political parties, or should it be said the honour would rest on the BJP instead. A year after the Shiv Sena broke into two factionswith Eknath Shinde joining the BJP, the NCP, formed in 1999,now shares the same fate. Since Ajit Pawar and eight of his colleagues joined the Shinde-BJP government on July 2, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar insists “I am the president of NCP” and he would “work more effectively.” Easier said than done, as on July 5 nephew Ajit got 32 MLAs on his side leaving him with only 18 MLAs. The NCP crisis will now be battled in Assembly and Election Commission, which Ajit has approached for the party name and symbol.The NCP is of course hitting back and draws attention to Narendra Modi recently calling the NCP as ‘Natural Corrupt Party’, and asking how will the BJP benefit from bringing NCP politicians into the Maharashtra government? Several of those who have joined are accused of corruption and are being investigated by Central probe agencies. More importantly, the NCP is questioning Ajit and group about their secular credentials and whether they have any political ideology. Guess in the power game, these hardly count. Rumblings are within the Shinde group too as it fears that the BJP has secured its flanks with NCP flock and it may lose its leverage, though Fadnavis is trying to dispel these. Be that as it may, the drama will continue to hit headlines for long.

No End To TN Row

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan refuses to let go! The showdown between Chief Minister Stalin and Governor Ravi is far from over, even after the latter had to withdraw his order dismissing Minister Senthil Balaji, arrested last month by the ED in the cash for jobs scam in 2015. On Thursday last, Ravi refused to oblige the DMK government by sanctioning prosecution against former AIADMK ministers saying:”With respect to BV Ramanaa and Dr C Vijaya Baskar, (gutka scam) the cases have been investigated by CBI and these are under legal examination. As regards DVAC case against KC Veeramani, the same couldn’t be acted upon as government has to submit a duly authenticated copy of investigation report for further action”! This response to Law Minister came in a ‘release’ after Regupathy in a letter to Ravi urged ‘no further delay’ in the sanction and clearance of 13 Bills pending his assent. Complete silence on the latter.This despite, state BJP President Annamalai criticising Ravi’s actions saying these are‘inadvertently helping DMK…a Governor shouldn’t talk politics…’ Will party headquarters take note or have the Centre run with the hare and hunt with the hounds?

MP, India’s Shame!

The shocking incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district should make heads hang in shame. The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested, his father’s house partly demolished (illegal construction), NSA and provisions of SC/ST Act have been initiated against him, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen washing the feet of the tribal as an apology in a photo-op. Actions taken following the outrage after a 10 second video went viral on social media, though the incident reported to be ‘several months old’. The Opposition rushed to condemn the inhuman actsaying ‘he’s your (BJP) MLA’s aide; in 18 years of BJP rule in MP 30,400 cases of atrocities on tribals have come to the fore; the BJP member’s despicable act is reflective of RSS-BJP’s culture; the government waking up only after the video went viral proves their involvement; et al.Notably, the tribals hold significant political influence in over two dozen Assembly seats across the region, and remember the State is to go to the polls before year-end. Are the political actors playing to the gallery? For in another incident two Dalits were thrashed, garlanded with shoes, and paraded in Shivpur district. The police said it has arrested the six persons involved and demolished illegal structures belonging to them. In the 75th year of Independence, the incidentsare a sad reflection of the injustice and humiliation that Dalits and tribals continue to suffer. A big question mark on brand ‘New India’.

HP Claims Territory

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has got embroiled in a fresh tug of war between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. On Monday last, Himachal’s Congress Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhuin a statement claimed the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 mentions Himachal’s entitlement to 7.19% share in Chandigarh, ‘but the State has been deprived of its legitimate right since the beginningwhich is a grave injustice to the people of Himachal.” The government, he added has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to look into all aspects and the further course of action will be decided after taking into consideration the findings and recommendations. The assertion comes in wake of his counterpart in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann daring the LoP and Congress leader Bajwa to clarify his party’s stand on Himachal government’s claim after being media reports. He hit out saying “it’s shameful these leaders change their stance over interests of the state for their political benefits in other states…Chandigarh is, Chandigarh was, and Chandigarh will always be an integral part of the state.” It’s not the first time that Himachal has made such a demand. Is it playing to the gallery this time?

Gujarat Says No To Rahul Plea

Two courts’ verdicts, one on ‘Modi surname’ and another on ‘abusive language against Prime Minister Modi’ are noteworthy hitting headlines. The first is the infamous case which has led to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP. On Friday last, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his petition seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.Reading out the operative part of his verdict, the judge said the sessions court order refusing to grant a stay on his conviction earlier is “just and legal”. Observing that such stays are ‘an exception, he said no injustice will be caused to Gandhi if the conviction is not stayed!Congress is studying the verdict and it’s AICC General Secretary said “There’s one more option before us…the Supreme Court. The party will seek that option too.” A tweet was more convincing: “Rahul ji is a fierce voice that takes the Modi government head-on. No force can silence him, the truth will triumph and justice will ultimately prevail. Every patriotic Indian is in support of Rahul ji in this fight.” Undeniably, all eyes will be on the apex court, when the Congress knocks on its door.

Not Sedition, Karnataka HC

In contrast involving a sedition case against a school management for abusive words against Prime Minister Modi in January 2020, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday last said that while utterance of abusive words that prime minister should be hit with footwear is derogatory and irresponsible, it doesn’t constitute sedition. Adding, however, that ‘constructive criticism of government is permissible, but the constitutional functionaries can’t be insulted for having taken a policy decision, for which, certain section of people may have objection.’ It quashed a case of sedition by New Town Police station, Bidar, against 4 management persons of Shaheen School, saying the ingredients of IPC’s Section 153(A) (causing disharmony between religious groups) are not found in the case. The case followed an FIR by an ABVP activistagainst a play by children against CAA and NRC. Noting the allegation that the play criticised government enactments and “if such enactments are enforced, the Muslims may have to leave the country,” the court said: it was enacted ‘within the school premises. There are no words uttered by the children inciting people to resort to violence or create public disorder.” A lesson to remember for governments alright. — INFA