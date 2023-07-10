Start sociology programmes in govt colleges of Arunachal

Editor,

Sociology as a discipline holds tremendous significance in understanding and analysing the intricacies of society. However, Arunachal Pradesh faces a critical shortage of government colleges offering sociology programmes, with only Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh and Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat currently providing this field of study.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to a multitude of talented individuals who have dedicated themselves to the study of sociology. Many individuals holds PhD, while numerous others are pursuing their doctoral degrees and many have successfully cleared the UGC NET-JRF. Unfortunately, due to the scarcity of sociology programmes in government colleges, these highly qualified individuals face an uncertain future.

Sociology as a discipline holds immense importance as it allows us to understand society. By studying sociology, we gain insights into the complex dynamics of social structures, institutions, cultures and social relationships. Sociology enhances student’s critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling them to identify and address societal problems; it enables to make informed decisions in various fields, such as policymaking, social work, and community development. It also promotes personal growth, self-reflection, social responsibility, and nurturing socially conscious citizens.

The implementation of sociology programmes in government colleges across Arunachal Pradesh is a pressing necessity as it would provide students with the means to pursue their academic and professional goals. The future of sociology students in Arunachal Pradesh without the implementation of sociology programmes in government colleges looks uncertain and bleak and also their talent may go unrecognised and underutilised. By listening to the appeals of these aspiring sociologists, the state government and concerned authorities can offer a platform for them to pursue their academic aspirations and secure a brighter future for the aspiring sociologists and the state as a whole.

So, we sincerely appeal to the state government and the concerned authorities to recognise the demands and grievances of sociology students in Arunachal Pradesh. It is crucial that they address this urgent issue by taking immediate steps towards implementing sociology programmes in government colleges throughout the state. Neglecting the implementation of sociology programmes in government colleges deprives its students of the opportunities to pursue careers in the fields of their expertise and interest. It undermines the potentials of sociology to contribute to development of academia in the state, which in turn will contribute to overall development of the state.

Nachat Wangsu,

Research Scholar (Sociology)