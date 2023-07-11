Mayor inspects key locations in ICR

NIRJULI, 10 Jul: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji and corporators inspected key locations in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), with primary focus on the Karsingsa block point, the proposed solid waste management plant (SWMP) in Karsingsa, and the burial ground here.

During the visit to the Karsingsa block point, the team examined the infrastructure, including road, sanitation facilities, and public amenities. They listened to the concerns of the residents and acknowledged the importance of community involvement in the decision-making process.

The mayor and the corporators examined the location for the SWMP in Karsingsa to evaluate its suitability for establishing the plant.

They assured the local residents that the IMC would expedite the implementation of the plant to address the growing waste management challenges faced by the city.

At the burial ground, Phassang and the corporators discussed measures to improve its functionality and aesthetics.

The area has been damaged by rain and mudslides.

Phassang informed that a team of the IMC will submit its report to the higher authority for immediate redressal.