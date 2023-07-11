Rain brings hope to farmers in Siang valley

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 10 Jul: The widespread monsoon has brought great relief to the paddy farmers of Siang valley this year.

East Siang HQ Pasighat, its adjoining areas, and other parts of the Siang valley are receiving plenty of rainfall since the southwest monsoon hit the region last month.

As per data provided by the water resource department, Pasighat area has recorded 1,161 mm rainfall over the last 10 days.

The farmers of the belt and adjoining Assam’s Dhemaji district are busy greening their paddy fields as the weather is greatly in their favour.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had last month predicted that the

northeastern region would witness normal rainfall this monsoon, unlike in the last couple of years.

On 7 July, the IMD predicted that Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states would witness heavy rainfall for five days till 12 July.