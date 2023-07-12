Population Stabilisation Fortnight launched

YUPIA, 11 Jul: Papum Pare ZPC Nabam Yakum launched the Population Stabilisation Fortnight here in Papum Pare (Rural) district on the occasion of the World Population Day on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the ZPC requested all stakeholders to provide counselling at the village-level on a mission mode.

DMO Dr K Perme highlighted the challenges caused by rapid growth of population, while DRCHO Dr N Nitik spoke about family planning methods like tubectomy, vasectomy, condom, contraceptive pill, IUD, etc.

Later, a training programme for IMI 5.0 for health workers was also launched. (DIPRO)