Guv presents BSG state awards

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik, who is also the patron of the Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) State Association, presented the State Award for Scouts and Guides to 45 scouts and 59 guides during the 21st Rajya Puraskar Award ceremony, conducted at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Congratulating the awardees, the governor encouraged them to “do your best to be selected for the Rashtrapati Puruskar.”

Commending the BSG State Association, Parnaik said that “the association reflects the true process of how the young minds can be nurtured to become responsible citizens and good leaders.”

He advised the scouts’ and guides’ masters to “consider focusing on education in rural areas by motivating the children and sensitising the parents and guardians to cooperate, for better results.”

Parnaik also advised the scouts and guides to create awareness about health issues, environment, cleanliness, and civic sense among the citizens.

Earlier, the governor was inducted into the BSG organisation by the BSG State Association chief commissioner, who administered the ‘Scout Promise’ to the governor. Parnaik was also presented a scout scarf and the state BSG patron medallion.

Education Minister and BSG State Association President Taba Tedir, and School Education and BSG State Association Chief Commissioner Marken Kadu also spoke.

Guides SOC Chanyan Lowang informed that “scouting in Arunachal Pradesh started in 1948 with 24 boys in Pasighat, and today has 877 scouts and guides units in 439 schools, with 12,352 members.”

Among others, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak was present at the ceremony. (Raj Bhavan)