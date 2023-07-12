SC’s refusal to extend ED director’s tenure an embarrassment for the Centre

In what can be termed as an embarrassment for the Centre, the extension given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra for the third time by the union government has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Centre had to appoint a new chief for the probe agency, the court said, and has given time till 31 July to the officer to continue. This judgment is a slap on the face of the ruling regime. This comes amidst constant allegations of misuse of the ED to target opposition politicians, activists and media.

Mishra was given charge of the Enforcement Directorate in November 2018. He was to retire two years later after turning 60. But in November 2020, the government gave him an extension. His term was extended twice after that. The SC judgment should be a wake up call for the BJP government at the Centre. The repeated extension given to officers of their choice in such important positions definitely raises serious questions. Apart from the allegation of misuse of agency to target opponents, it also denies opportunity to other junior officers. The officials with political connections continue to enjoy occupying such important positions. This is really unfair. Also, such officials tend to go out of the way to keep their political masters happy as they know that their official tenure is over and that they are at the mercy of the political master to continue in the job.