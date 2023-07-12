Schoolchildren, farmers receive millet-based food products

ROING, 11 Jul: Fifty schoolchildren and 10 farmers were provided with home-made millet-based food products by the Lower Dibang Valley Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) during a programme held here on Tuesday.

Different types of millet products were provided to the children along with their midday meal.

The KVK’s home science specialist Nanang Tamut informed that the recipe that attracted the children the most was ragi malt, which is prepared with sprouted ragi flour.

Later, the KVK head provided saplings of indigenous finger millets (ragi), jowar (sorghum), foxtail millet and Jobs tears (adaly millet) to the KVK Headmaster Akadar Borang. (DIPRO)