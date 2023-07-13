Arunachal boxers continue to impress at 5th National Junior Boys’ Boxing Champ’ships

6 advance into semifinals

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: In an impressive display of skill and determination, six Arunachal boxers have advanced to the semifinals of the 5th National Junior Boys Boxing Championships here on Wednesday. These young talents have showcased their prowess in their respective weight categories, defeating formidable opponents from various states.

Techi Jacky, competing in the 46 kg pin weight division, delivered a stunning performance, securing a resounding victory with a perfect 5-0 score against Aakash Badhwar from SSCB.

Maintaining their winning streak, Arunachal’s Gaykie Rie received a walkover from Punjab in the light bantamweight (52 kg) category, further solidifying the state’s dominance.

In the featherweight (57 kg) division, Tagio Liyak displayed exceptional skill and determination. In a closely contested match against Jassan Deep from SSCB, Liyak emerged victorious with a narrow 3-2 score, advancing to the semifinals.

Loma Riang, who competed in the flyweight (50 kg) category showcased remarkable talent defeating Vansh from Haryana with a close 3-2 score, securing a place in the semifinals.

Nanthok Hodong proved his mettle in the bantamweight (54 kg) division. Exhibiting exemplary technique and precision, Hodong claimed a comprehensive victory with a perfect 5-0 score against Arshpreet Singh from Punjab.

Tarh Lonia also displayed a dominating performance in the lightweight (60 kg) category. Lonia secured a remarkable victory against S Hariharan from Tamil Nadu with a referee-stopped contest (RSC), securing a spot in the semifinals.

The exceptional performance of these six Arunachal boxers reflects the state’s growing prominence in the sport. With their skills, determination and relentless effort, they have showcased the true spirit of boxing and put Arunachal Pradesh on the national boxing map.

However, Tangu Ngomle lost to Karan Singh of Uttarakhand 0-5 in the lightweight category (63kg) and Tarok Gongo also failed to cross the hurdle as he went down to Ravindra Padvi of Maharashtra 0-5 in the light fly (48kg).

Meanwhile, 12 young boxers from the services sports control board progressed into the quarterfinals on the third day.

SSCB’s Aakash Badhwar began the day’s proceedings in the 46kg category. Continuing his top-notch form, he delivered another 5-0 win, this time against Rishi Singh of Manipur.

In the 66kg category, SSCB’s Prashant exhibited a dominant display of speed and sharpness as he comfortably defeated Delhi’s Ronit Tokas in a unanimous decision win. Jasandeep (57kg) on the other hand got the better of Chhattisgarh’s Ansh Kumar Yadav in a hard-fought 4-1 win.

As many as six SSCB boxers won their matches with a referee stopping the contest (RSC) decision. They include Hemant Sangwan (80+kg), Sahil Baord (52kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg), Hardik Panwar (80kg).

Two pugilists from Chandigarh, Nikhil Nandal (50kg) and Arman (57kg) also made their way into the quarterfinals. While Nikhil scored a convincing 5-0 win over Samad Shaikh of Maharashtra, Arman hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Nagaland’s Bishal Singh by the referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round 1.

Sikander (48kg) of Haryana reigned supreme on day 3 as the result of the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in round 2 against M Manikanda Vishal of Tamil Nadu.