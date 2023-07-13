DA issues notice seeking details on govt. quarters, allotments

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 12 Jul: Following numerous complaints regarding rampant land encroachments within Daporijo town, the Upper Subansiri district administration has recently issued notice to heads of offices of various departments to provide details on existing government quarters and government allotment against the land within the concern departments.

Earlier, on 8 May, the Tagin Students’ Union had also submitted a complaint to the Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner on the issue of land encroachment within Daporijo town and the same complaint was further brought before the office of the state chief secretary on 6 June.

Later, the office of the chief secretary directed the district administration to furnish the actual ground report. However, the report is yet to be furnished.

Meanwhile, the All Tagin Students’ Union has informed that the district administration has recently convened a meeting with the union and various stakeholders wherein it has given ten days’ time to HoDs of various departments to furnish actual report of existing govt. land and govt. quarters.