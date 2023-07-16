Rebia advocates collective effort to stop encroachment on school campuses

BEYSERNYALLO, 15 Jul: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia called for “collective efforts to ensure that school campuses are free from encroachment” during a tree plantation and drug awareness programme organised by the All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU), in collaboration with the Papum Pare district administration, at the government secondary school here on Saturday.

More than 100 saplings were planted around the periphery of the school, demarcating its boundary.

The APPDSU has been working in close coordination with the DDSE and the district administration in making schools encroachment-free and obtaining LPCs for all the schools in the district.

Urging the people to remove their structures from the school compound and seeking cooperation with the administration, the MP said: “Once land is donated to the government for any development project, there can be no further claim on the land ownership.”

He lauded the APPDSU leaders for conducting the event in this remote area, and advised the student leaders to “understand the effects of climate change and promote sustainable modalities to mitigate it.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the union for constructing a boundary wall around the school, the MP assured to provide fund for the purpose.

Rebia also announced to provide Rs 10 lakhs for the construction of a meeting hall for SHGs, and another Rs 50 lakhs for a multipurpose community hall in Khamyaar village.

DC Cheechung Chukhu, speaking on the encroachment issue, said, “The administration has inspected almost all the schools in the district. If there is a consensus on the boundary issues, LPCs can be issued to the schools within a month.”

He urged the public to “take ownership of the government properties and protect them from damages.”

DDSE TT Tara highlighted the measures taken to improve the performance of the students, while DMO Dr Komlin Perme spoke about the ill-effects of drugs and appealed to all to desist from drug abuse.

Senior citizens Gollo Tallo and Tok Nanu, and the APPDSU general secretary also spoke.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology Chairman Bamang Mangha, HoDs, and gaon burahs and gaon buris attended the programme. (DIPRO)