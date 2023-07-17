DDSE inspects execution of PP scheme

BOMDILA, 16 Jul: West Kameng DDSE LD Komu, along with Dirang CO Nima Phuntsok and other officials on Sunday inspected the implementation of the PM Poshan (PP) scheme at the government secondary school in Rama Camp and the government middle school in Melongkong.

The team found that the scheme is being implemented properly in both the schools.

Interacting with the students and teachers of the schools, the DDSE emphasised the importance of wearing local attire, and encouraged the teachers to be “present daily and work towards the betterment of the students.”

He also assured to “find the best possible solutions” to the grievances placed by the teachers.

The team also visited the newly established Guru Sang Academy English School in Sapper Camp and the upgraded secondary school in Dirang village.

The government upper primary schools in Munna Camp and Darbu were also covered during the inspection. (DIPRO)