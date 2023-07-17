AR organises medical camp

KHONSA, 16 Jul: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), in collaboration with the Lazu PHC, conducted a medical camp for the residents of Pongkong village in Tirap district on 16 July.

A total of 117 patients were treated during the camp.

The villagers were also made aware of the seasonal diseases and various measures to avoid them, and were advised to use boiled water for drinking.

It is pertinent to mention that several children died in Pongkong in July last year due to suspected waterborne diseases. (DIPRO)