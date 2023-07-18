Disability rehab centre temporarily attached to TRIHMS

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Jul: The social justice & empowerment and tribal affairs (SJETA) department has temporarily attached the State Disability Rehabilitation Centre to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) here.

The centre started functioning from the third floor of Block-II of the TRIHMS from 3 July onwards. This is a state-level programme being run for the benefit of persons with disabilities (PwD), and the department is providing several facilities under it.

While the physiotherapy rehabilitation service is being provided for free, the department distributes disability aids and appliances free of cost to both children as well as adults.

“Items like wheelchairs, blind sticks, standing frames, hearing aids, crutches of all types, walking sticks, rollators, etc, will be given free of cost to the PwDs. However, first they have to write an application to the SJETA director and get approval from the department. After that, they can come to the TRIHMS,” informed Dr Dukhum Raina, Chief Medical Superintendent, TRIHMS.

Even though it is a state-level programme, for now the SJETA has opened only one centre in the state, at the TRIHMS.

“In future, we plan to have such centres in every district hospital of the state. But the main issue is that of human resource to run such centres. The government is looking into it and will, hopefully, address the concern in the future,” informed SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha.