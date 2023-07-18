DoTCL launches career counselling prog

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (DoTCL) launched a career counselling programme at the state banquet hall here on Monday.

The two-day programme is specifically designed for indigenous APST college students and Class 12 pass students hailing from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. The students will be guided and supported vis-à-vis their career choices, and assisted in making informed decisions about their future.

Addressing the inaugural function, DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang encouraged the youths present to “explore various opportunities and strive for excellence in your chosen fields.”

The schedule includes interactive sessions and discussions with experts such as DSC IAS Academy director Dr Sudhir Kumar, Commissioner to Governor, Ankur Garg, and recent UPSC CSE qualifier Pebika Lego, besides others.

The inaugural function was attended also by, among others, DoTCL Secretary Mimum Tayeng, DoTCL Director Ranphoa Ngowa, DoTCL Deputy Director Wangton Lowang, and DoTCL Assistant Director Muntu Mossang.

The second day’s session will be held on Tuesday at Hotel PYBSS in D Sector, and will be conducted by resource persons such as Education Special Secretary Ira Singhal, ICR DIG Vijay Kumar, and others.