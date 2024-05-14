ECI seeks factual report from CEO on alleged booth capturing in three constituencies

ITANAGAR, 13 May: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a factual report from the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding reported incidents of booth capturing, vandalisation of EVMs and other poll-related violence in three assembly constituencies during the simultaneous elections in the state.

In a letter to the CEO, the ECI stated that the NPP, the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) and the election agent of an independent candidate have lodged five separate complaints related to poll violence, booth capturing, vandalisation of EVM, voter intimidation, etc, at various polling stations in Seppa West, Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituencies and appealed for fresh polling atthose polling stations.

The election agent of the independent candidate for the Likabali assembly constituency, Jumnya Dini, filed the complaint with the ECI on 5 May, alleging bogus voting through booth capturing at 6-Tatamari, 15-Tango and 13-Sibe polling stations in Likabali assembly constituency,and demanded fresh polling.

NPP candidate for Seppa West, Tani Loffa submitted a representation to the ECI for declaring null and void or exclusion of the 11/25-Lumdung, 11/26 Pipokoro, 11/17-Watte, 11/7-Silla, and 11/19-Neking polling stations under 11-Seppa West assembly constituency from counting.

He also lodged a complaint against the election observer for East Kameng district for allegedly not taking any action over the alleged ‘vote capturing’, poll violence and vandalisation of the EVM at the 11/7-Silla polling station.

The ADP filed a complaint on 2 May, appealing for re-polling at 6-Kakki, 7-Sipu, 11-Loglu, 14-Tabiripu and 21-Potte polling stations in Nari-Koyu assembly constituency, or to nullify the EVM vote count of the same.