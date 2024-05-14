APWWS seeks urgent action to combat trafficking of minors

ITANAGAR, 13 May: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Monday met Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and submitted a representation, requesting urgent action to combat trafficking of minor girls.

Expressing deep concern over the recent incident involving trafficking of minor girls for illegal activities in the ICR, the APWWS stated, “The gravity of the situation necessitates immediate and decisive action to address the root causes and prevent further exploitation of vulnerable individuals.”

In its representation, the APWWS sought immediate cancellation of licenses of hotels and beauty parlours found involved in facilitating illegal activities, particularly those related to trafficking of minor girls, and “implementation of stringent measures to prevent recurrence of such heinous incidents by ensuring mandatory production of identity cards from all guests upon check-in at hotels, coupled with the submission of a daily guest entry log to both the district administration and the superintendent of police for thorough scrutiny and proper verification.”

“These measures will enhance accountability, thereby deterring illicit activities and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable individuals, particularly minor girls,” it stated.

The APWWS also called for proper verification of the licenses of beauty parlours and other parlours to ensure compliance with regulations and standards, and shutting down of parlours found operating without licence and engaging in unscrupulous activities such as prostitution.

“In addition to measures within hotel premises, we emphasise the importance of enhancing security measures at all entry and exit points within the district. This includes thorough checking at key checkpoints, such as the Banderdewa check gate, the Gumto check gate, and the Hollongi check post. Heightened vigilance and stringent enforcement at these checkpoints are essential to intercepting and deterring individuals engaged in trafficking and other illegal activities,” it suggested.

The APPWS expressed its commitment to collaborating with the district administration and the law enforcement authorities to ensure effective implementation of the aforementioned measures and contribute to the eradication of trafficking and exploitation.

Later, the APWWS team met ICR SP Rohit Rajbir Singh,and visited the office of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation to submit a copy of the representation.