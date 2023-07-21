Awareness prog on Agniveer Vayu scheme

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration on Thursday organised an awareness programme in connection with the Centre’s Agniveer Vayu scheme for induction of eligible youths into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

An IAF team from Guwahati (Assam)-based 11 Airmen Selection Centre, led by Warrant Officer Dipnarayan Sahu and Junior Warrant Officer Vijay Kumar visited GHSS Ganga, GHSS Arunodaya Itanagar, and KV-II Chimpu and briefed the students on “the various prospects of joining the IAF.”

The team explained that students who have passed 10+2/intermediate/equivalent (with 50 percent marks in aggregate and 50 percent marks in English) are eligible for online registration, which will be held from 27 July to 17 August.

For online registration, candidates may log into https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in, or www.itanagar.nic.in.

ICR DC Talo Potom said that “such opportunities will provide a platform to the unemployed youths and also help strengthen the armed forces.”

EAC (HQ) Khoda Lasa urged the students to “take maximum opportunity of the outreach programme and disseminate the same to family, friends, neighbours, etc, so that such employment opportunities are not missed out.”

During the programme, students were felicitated with prizes for actively participating in question-answer rounds. (DIPRO)