DC expresses displeasure over slow pace of highway work

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom has written to M/s TK Engineering & Consortium Pvt Ltd, expressing displeasure over the slow progress of work under Package B of the ongoing four-lane NH 415 project between Papu Nallah and Nirjuli.

In his letter, Potom claimed that, despite receiving support from the district administration and the PWD highway department, the company has failed to achieve any major progress, and that the condition of the road has worsened.

“The physical performance of your company has been dismayed for the overall general public as the highway road has worsened and travelling on this stretch has become a nightmare for many,” the DC wrote.

He further claimed that the district administration has resolved every issue from time to time and even directed the project manager to improve the road condition. “However, no significant effort and attempt has been made by your company for improving the road condition,” Potom said.

He asked the company to ensure on-time completion of the work under the package, and to maintain the highway during the construction period.

Potom informed that, “till now, the physical progress under package B is 40 percent.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the letter, an official of TK Engineering said that “the company will respond to the letter officially,” but maintained that it is working hard to achieve the target.

He alleged that “the work has been affected by the slow pace of shifting of utilities from the RoW.”

“On the stretch from Model Village to Papu Nallah, lots of electric poles, PHED pipes and other structures are causing obstructions. The RoW is not clear on this stretch,” the official said.

However, he did acknowledge that the RoW is clear on the stretch between Model Village and Nirjuli.

“Therefore, on this stretch, we have been able to achieve desired progress. If the weather supports, work will be sped up on this stretch,” he added.

However, he also claimed that “private earth-cutting in Lekhi and Nirjuli areas is choking the newly constructed drains and creating trouble in the work.”

A 3.9-km-long flyover has to be constructed in between Papu Nallah and Model Village.

“For this, first we have to construct a service road. But due to failure to shift utilities, we are not able to fully construct service roads. For the flyover, 143 pillars have to be erected in the middle of the road,” the official informed.

The total length under Package B is 10.9 kms.