First-phase RGUPET, RGUCET-2023 conducted

RONO HILLS, 20 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here conducted the first phase of the two entrance examinations – RGUPET-2023 and RGUCET-2023 – at six designated centres.

The centres notified for RGUCET-2023 were RGU’s campus here; the University of Science & Technology in Meghalaya, near Guwahati; Jawaharlal Nehru College in Pasighat; Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar; the Indira Gandhi Government College in Tezu; and the government college in West Kameng HQ Bomdila.

The exams were conducted from 11 July to 20 July.

“The RGUPET-2023 for admission to a total of 141 PhD vacant seats in 28 departments was conducted in RGU campus only, which was scheduled from 17 to 20 July, 2023,” RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed in a release.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha informed that “this may be the last year when RGU as a central university will be conducting the common entrance test, as the university is committed to join the CUET, conducted by the National Testing Agency, in line with the undergraduate courses.”

He further informed that “RGU’s education department has been identified to BA-BEd four-year year integrated teacher education programme from this year, with 50 seats, and for the same the NTA is conducting NCET, and for it the portal of RGU is live and receiving candidatures already.”

Interested candidates may apply for the course till 25 July, via https://rgucuet.samarth.edu.in/ and https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that “the results will be soon declared and the candidates can get updates on the website of RGU, www.rgu.ac.in.”

Presenting a brief on the two exams, Dr Pertin informed that “15,849 candidates have applied to vie for a seat in different courses and programmes on offer, which is a very encouraging sign for the university and speaks volume of RGU’s popularity in the state and in the region.”

Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung and RGUPET & RGUCET Chairman Prof SK Patnaik also spoke, the release stated.