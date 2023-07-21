Police arrest vehicle thief

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: The capital police and the Pakke-Kessang police in a joint operation on Thursday arrested one person, identified as Jubin Kathar (20), of Salaikhati Ingtichang village in Biswanath district of Assam, in connection with the vehicle theft cases registered at the Itanagar police station (u/s 379/34 IPC) and the Chimpu PS (u/s 380 IPC).

The accused had been evading arrest for long. He was apprehended by a team of the Seijosa police, led by Inspector Padi Payang, and was later arrested by a capital police team led by Inspector O Ronrang, under the supervision of the ICR SP.

The capital police team also included DSP Kengo Dirchi, Itanagar SDPO Pawan Kumar Yadav, Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Head Constables Thomong and Doyom, and Constables Wangsu and Romin.

The police informed that the accused was allegedly also involved in two-wheeler theft cases in the capital region.