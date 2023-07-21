Tobacco products seized

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Several tobacco products were seized during raids conducted by a team comprising Town Magistrate Tajum Ronya, DSP G Loyi, and officials of the tax & excise department on shops within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions in Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo on Thursday.

A similar drive was carried out in West Siang HQ Aalo by a team comprising EAC Maryom Karlo, DMO Dr Dubom Bagra, DSO Dr Tsering Wangmu Kato, officials of the tax & excise department, and police personnel.

Tobacco products worth Rs 2.50 lakhs were seized from various shops within 100 yards of educational institutions. It was also found that the some grocery shops were selling tobacco products, in contravention of Section 6 (b) of the Prohibition on Sale of Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products. (DIPRO)