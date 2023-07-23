DSOAA resolves to reinvigorate activities for welfare of state govt employees

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Jul: The members of the Directorate Service Officers’ Association Arunachal (DSOAA) during a meeting here on Saturday resolved to “reinvigorate” its activities by enrolling more members from the districts “to work more vigorously for the welfare of the state government employees.”

The meeting of the state’s largest government employees’ association, comprising officers from all the line departments, was convened to review its overall activities, and to devise meaningful ways to strengthen the organisation to work for the welfare of the state

government employees.

DSOAA president Yumlam Kaha said that the organisation “needs to grow more” by enrolling the unregistered new officers of the districts under the DSOAA’s umbrella.

“By roping in more district-level officers into the DSOAA, not only will the organisation grow, but we will also be able to gauge and understand the problems and grievances of the district officers,” Kaha, who is also the director of the social justice & empowerment and tribal affairs department, said.

He appealed to the officers of all line departments in the districts to enroll themselves under the DSOAA “to facilitate consolidated and combined efforts to appeal to the state government to redress our grievances, whenever the situation warrants.”

Highlighting the overall functioning of the DSOAA since its inception in 2015, DSOAA general secretary and DoTCL Deputy Director Wangton Lowang said that “the DSOAA is the biggest platform of the state government employees, and 248 members are registered in the capital region alone.”

Lowang urged all the departments to “frame your respective recruitment rules to avail the necessary and timely promotional avenues due to government employees.”

Administrative Training Institute Director Patey Marik said: “There is no substitute for hard work and sincerity. The DSOAA members should lead by example and earn the goodwill of the state government by dint of their hard work, sincerity and loyalty, for which they are paid.”

“We should let the government notice us through our works rather than words,” he said, adding that “team spirit should be the quintessence of the DSOAA.”

Marik said also that “bigger work departments, like agriculture, horticulture, and women & child development, could also have two or more directors in similar lines to chief engineers of engineering departments.”

DSOAA convener and Trade & Commerce Deputy Director Toko Togur said that “the DSOAA members need to be more proactive in working for the welfare of the state government employees.”

The participants also resolved to set up a core committee, including officers from all the line departments, to rope in and enroll more district officers under the DSOAA’s umbrella. (DIPRO)