Two police officers suspended

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Two officers of the capital police have reportedly been suspended.

Sources in the police department informed that the suspended officers are Naharlagun Police Station OC Inspector Minli Geyi, and Sub-inspector Sushant Jha.

The sources added that the cops have been suspended allegedly for “mishandling the stolen Fortuner cars recovery case of the Delhi Police.”

Sources informed that 10 stolen Fortuner cars had been seized by the capital police, but they did not match with the cars that had actually been stolen.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo confirmed that the two officers have been suspended, but he did not disclose the reason for their suspension.