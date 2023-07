Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong felicitated retired government servants and academic achievers for the 2022-’23 session during a programme organised by the Thingdong Employee’s Forum at Kaimai village in Tirap district on Saturday. Among others, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasoam Wangchadong, and the chiefs of Chasa, Kapu, Pansumthong and Laptang villages attended it.