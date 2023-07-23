MWSAP, ALSF to hold blood donation camp for people of Manipur

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The Manipur Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) on Saturday announced a three-day ‘mega blood donation camp’ for the people of violence-hit Manipur.

The camp will be organised from 8 to 10 August, in collaboration with the health department and the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here, ALSF chairman Ramesh Jeke told reporters at the press club here.

“Blood is a requirement during war or violence; therefore to fill in the requirements, the two organisations have decided to conduct a mega blood donation camp for the needy people in Manipur,” he said.

The purpose of conducting the camp is to extend support in treating those injured persons affected by the violence in Manipur, Jeke said, adding that “it will send a message of brotherhood and oneness among the seven sister states.”

He said that the blood collected during the camp will be transported to Manipur, “after requesting the governor and the state government for an easy and fast transportation to Manipur.” (PTI)