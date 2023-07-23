AR pre-recruitment training

KHONSA, 22 Jul: A three-week-long pre-recruitment training camp, being organised by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), in conjunction with the Tirap police, for the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board aspirants who want to join the security forces, began here in Tirap district on Saturday.

On the first day, around 100 candidates registered for the training. They will be trained for physical efficiency as well as written tests, according to an AR release.

“The battalion has been proactively involved in motivating the youths of the region and has instituted meaningful and holistic nation-building measures that will go a long way in weaning the youths away from antinational activities and established peace in the insurgency infested area,” the release said. (DIPRO)