NGOs remove 4.5 tonnes of waste from Yagamso river

ITANAGAR, 11 May: Around 4,500 kilograms of waste was removed from the Energy Park stretch of the Yagamso river here during a river cleanup drive organised by NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation, on Saturday.

The organisers also planted saplings of gulmohar and nahar trees along the riverbank to prevent soil erosion.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Ward 6 Corporator Gyamar Taz lauded the NGOs for their consistent work in cleaning the Yagamso river. Expressing concern over the increasing waste in the river, he urged the people of Itanagar to be more responsible in disposing of waste.

“Yagamso river used to be a clean and healthy river once, but unfortunately, it has become like a sewage drain now,” Taz said, and emphasised the importance of keeping the city and the environment clean for future generations.

YMCR chairman SD Loda echoed Taz’s concerns and stressed the need to maintain clean and healthy rivers for future generations.

YMCR organising secretary Keyom Doni informed the corporator about the NGOs’ mission to clean the Yagamso river, and the various initiatives they undertake to spread awareness about waste management.

He said that the YMCR also conducts monthly art and literary events for school students, besides door-to-door campaigns to educate people residing near the river about waste segregation.