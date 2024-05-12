APWWS lauds police, says wellbeing of children collective responsibility

ITANAGAR, 11 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Saturday commended the capital police for apprehending the people involved in trafficking and sexual exploitation of minor girls.

The capital police recently arrested 15 persons in connection with a sexual exploitation racket involving minor girls.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said that she has already spoken to Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh and extended the APWWS’s support to the police department.

“We also appeal to the people of the state to be vigilant. The wellbeing of our children is the responsibility of every member of society,” she said.

“Sexual exploitation of minor children is very disturbing and concerning. We are deeply disturbed that responsible members of society have been found allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation of minors,” Maling said.

She further said that “the recurrence of similar cases reported a few months back in Seppa highlights how deeply rooted this issue is in our society.”

She said that the APWWS strongly supports the capital police for uncovering the crime and arresting the perpetrators.