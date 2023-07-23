Orgs stage candlelight march for departed, demand compensation from DA

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Members of the Lendo Ao Welfare Association (LAWA), along with those of the Galo Welfare Society, the Galo Students’ Union, and the Galo Youth Organisation staged a candlelight march in memory of LAWA founder Tumi Doke Lendo, who passed away in a car accident that occurred on 21 June on the Akajan-Likabali highway.

In a press release, the LAWA on Saturday said: “The cause of the death was the car slipping down due to slippery muddy accumulation on the highway as there was no proper drainage system; the parapet walls were built with very low quality and substandard material; no reinforcement team was deployed to clear the muddy areas in the rainy season; and no precautionary board/signboard were placed nearby.”

“The above points reflect the negligence of the executing agency, as a result of which the LAWA lost its founder, and one Ige Nada was seriously injured,” they release stated.

The organisations have demanded Rs 50 lakhs as compensation for the family of the deceased, and Rs 20 lakhs for the injured. They demanded also that “a statue of Tumi Doke be erected at the accident site.”

The LAWA said that the organisations have submitted a joint representation to the Lower Siang deputy commissioner in this regard, “but no step has been initiated by the DC,” and added that “any delay in initiating action may lead to rigorous protest/movement in the near future.”