Floods damage houses, properties in Dirang

BOMDILA, 23 Jul: Heavy floods have caused significant damage to houses and properties in Dirang circle of West Kameng district.

Officials of the district disaster management authority (DDMA), along with officials of the Dirang administration on Sunday surveyed the areas along the Miyong river, from Khonfathhar bridge in Dirang village to Senge village. Fortunately, no casualty or injury has been reported.

Three iron hanging bridges in Dhirme (Nyukmadung village) and one each in Zangdorong and Saskarong, near the hydel of the hydropower department, have been washed away. Moreover, numerous kutcha houses were swept away, and several other houses in Rajapa Colony, near Yeshi garage in Dirang, suffered partial damage.

The DDMA and the Dirang administration have issued an advisory, urging people to stay away from the riverside and remain vigilant during the night.

The 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to address emergency situations, reports DIPRO.

Cloudbursts damage machines, vehicles of construction firm Cloudbursts over West Kameng and Tawang districts on Friday night damaged machines and vehicles belonging to the Patel Engineering firm.

An unprecedented cloudburst over Sela triggered massive landslides, leaving properties worth lakhs of rupees of the firm deployed in the Sela tunnel project damaged.

According to a report, three ‘miller trucks’, two excavators, and at least four labourers’ camps of the Patel Engineering deployed in the Sela tunnel project have been damaged and washed away.

It is learnt that at least 6 kms of the approach road from Senge Point to T Tunnel has been severely damaged. However, no casualty has been reported.

“Meanwhile, Dirang (West Kameng) CO Nima Phuntso rushed to location 229 km Zero Point and helped to restore the situation,” the report said.