Arunachal women settle for bronze in 36th Sr Natl Tug of War C’ship

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh settled for the bronze medal after defeating Assam 2-0 in the third place decider in the 36th Senior Women National Tug of War Championship, 2023 in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Arunachal had lost 0-2 to Haryana in the semifinal.

It had beaten Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in the first and the second match, respectively, drawn against Chhattisgarh in the third match, lost to Kerala in the fourth match, and won against Jammu & Kashmir in the last group match on their way to the semifinals.