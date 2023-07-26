Guv, DCM discuss hydropower, other issues

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein discussed matters related to hydropower, investments, and e-governance during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The DCM briefed the governor on the recent initiatives of the state government in harnessing the state’s hydropower potential. He informed that “the state government has identified four central public sector undertakings to take over large hydropower projects which were making unsatisfactory progress under private developers.”

The transfer process has been drafted after thorough consultation with various stakeholders, including the government of India, he said.

The governor complimented Mein, who is also the hydropower minister, for the initiative, and expressed hope that hydropower projects will be successfully implemented in the state.

The two also discussed e-governance, during which the governor advocated “automation of all data at the district, circle and village levels to facilitate proper planning and execution of developmental projects and programmes.” (Raj Bhavan)