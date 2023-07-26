Marchers vent anger at Centre’s failure to contain Manipur violence

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: A candlelight march was taken out here on Tuesday evening by the Arunachal unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to express solidarity with the victims of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Scores of people took part in the rally, themed ‘Save Manipur’, and expressed deep sadness over the prevailing violence in Manipur. The rally started from the Akashdeep complex and culminated at the tennis court here.

Several opposition leaders along with ordinary citizens participated in the rally. The participants sought urgent intervention by the government of India to restore peace in the troubled state.

Expressing frustration over the lack of response from the central government, the participants expressed deep anger over the parading of two Kuki women naked in public.

They alleged that the incident happened due to the failure of the central government to act on time. The participants sought strong punishment for the people involved in the incident.

Prominent figures, including former minister Bida Taku, state AAP general secretary Toko Nikam, AAP leaders Gollo Tallang and Tana Raso Tara, and APCC vice president Toko Mina, along with leaders and activists from various parts of the state participated in the march.