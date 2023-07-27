Namsai, East Siang schools shut, over hundred cases in LDV

[ Karyir Riba/Pisi Zauing ]

ROING/NAMSAI, 26 Jul: Namsai and East Siang district administrations have ordered the closure of schools following outbreak of conjunctivitis.

More than 100 cases of conjunctivitis virus or eye flu have been reported from various schools in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district. Reportedly, cases are still increasing.

The office of the DDSE has released a circular for the general public informing them about the symptoms of the infection, which include redness, itching, excessive tearing, and gritty feeling in the eye.

All schools of the district have also been directed to follow the public health advisory issued by the Roing district hospital to prevent further spread of the viral conjunctivitis, like, frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the eyes and sharing personal items, isolating the infected, seeking medical attention and so on.

“Understanding the gravity of the said eye disease and its contagious nature, all the head of schools are requested to instruct the infected staff and students of their respective schools to avoid coming to school and to keep themselves in isolation in their homes until complete recovery. Further, if situation arises beyond our control, we will seek attention from the competent authority for shut down of schools for some period,” the circular read.

The schools have also been directed to report to the DDSE office in case of outbreak in their school.

In view of the outbreak of the contagious conjunctivitis in Namsai district, the district administration has ordered closure of all schools under Namsai district for five days from 27 July.

The decision has been taken as a preventive measure to break the chain of transmission among the school-going children.

The district administration has directed the school-going children and other infected persons to self-isolate and quarantine themselves to avoid any further transmission.

All the principals, headmasters, and in-charges of government and private aided schools under the district have been directed to implement the order in letter and spirit.

The East Siang district administration has also ordered temporary closure of all the government and private schools in the district from July 27 to August 2.

The DC has appealed to the people to strictly follow the advisory issued by the DMO.

DMO Dr. Radesh Tatan in his advisory urged the people to frequently wash hands, avoid touching eyes, disinfect surfaces and isolate in household, work-place or public gathering if any person got infected. (DIPRO)