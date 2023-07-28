Academics issue statement of solidarity for Prof Kham Khan Suan Hausing

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Thirty-two university professors have come out with a statement of solidarity and support for Telangana-based University of Hyderabad’s Political Science Professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing, following a notice served by the Imphal (Manipur) chief judicial magistrate on 6 July.

The action was initiated following the criminal complaint filed by an Imphal-based individual who felt that Prof Hausing’s views on the ongoing conflict in Manipur were detrimental to the entire Meitei community, it said.

The statement read that “Prof Hausing has conducted impeccable research on federalism, ethnic conflicts, nationalism, and aspects of civic life and inter-ethnic relations in Northeast India and political processes in India for over two decades now.”

Describing him as a “widely cited author who has published in some of the most reputable journals within the country and abroad, mentored several generations of youths from the region, and has continued to inspire young researchers across India,” the letter said that “his commitment to research is commendable, and he is a very respected member of the academic community.”

“It is indeed most unfortunate that his views – based on considered opinion and professional investigations – have been construed as criminal by individuals outside the academic community,” it read.

“While we believe that our research work has to engage with a non-academic audience, we are deeply troubled by the disproportionate and facetious response that his views have generated among a section of the wider public,” the letter said.

“The filing of criminal complaints against academics who share their views in the public sphere sets a dangerous precedent. It paves the way for unwarranted censorship of speech, thought, and democratic exchange of views. As professionals who work and write about issues in Northeast India, we feel that such actions tantamount to the erosion of safe spaces for academic research. It will hamper the intellectual growth and exchange of ideas, not just among our peers, but also among the next generation of scholars.

“We therefore reiterate our solidarity and support for Prof Hausing and call for an end to his harassment,” it said.