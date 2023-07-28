NHPC, PWD sign MoU for multicultural hall

DOLLUNGMUKH, 27 Jul: The NHPC’s 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Raga PWD division for construction of a multicultural hall here in Kamle district.

The MoU was signed in the presence of SLHEP Executive Director Vipin Gupta, its Group General Manager Rajendra Prasad, and officers of the state government and the NHPC.

As per the MoU, “a multicultural hall-cum-badminton hall shall be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 55.94 lakhs for facilitating the local people for celebrating social and cultural functions and organising sports events, which shall be funded by the NHPC under its CSR-SD scheme.”

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta reiterated the NHPC’s commitment towards all-round development of the people in and around its project areas, and expressed appreciation for the people of Dollungmukh subdivision “for their keen interest in preservation of local art and culture, as well as their love for sports.”

Gupta requested the PWD officers to “ensure best quality in construction of the multicultural-cum-badminton hall.”