Training prog under ANBY held

DAPORIJO, 27 Jul: As many as 345 beneficiaries participated in a training programme under the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), organised here by the Upper Subansiri district horticulture office (DHO) on Wednesday.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori urged them to “develop instinct of smart horticulture and establish gardens or orchards out of the loan and subsidy given to you under the ANBY scheme to become self-reliant.”

He also advised them to form a farmer producer organisation, and urged the horticulture department officials to “give handholding support to the beneficiaries till their gardens start giving production.”

District Horticulture Officer Taw Papu stressed on “becoming self-reliant by availing the schemes under the ANBY,” while ZPC Nyato Marde called on the beneficiaries to “utilise the loan provided under the ANBY judiciously for productive purposes, and not spend it on other entertainment expenses.”

He requested the bank managers to “help the farmers by sanctioning their subsidy loan on time, since horticultural activities are seasonal.”

Among others, the chief managers of the Daporijo branch of the SBI and the AP Rural Bank attended the programme, the DHO informed in a release.