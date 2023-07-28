Over Rs 2 cr loans disbursed at credit camp

ZIRO, 27 Jul: Altogether 102 registered SHGs of Lower Subansiri district received bank loans amounting to Rs 2,37,89,837 from the SBI, the APRB, the Apex Bank, Canara Bank, and the Central Bank, collectively, during a credit camp organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the district mission management unit here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The loan cheques were handed over to the SHGs’ representatives by the branch managers of the respective banks during a programme which was attended also by Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and Kaling ZPM Subu Lento.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC highlighted the importance of saving money and making smart investments. He reiterated that “SHGs need to focus on social development activities, fight against drug abuse, and, most importantly, give priority to children’s education.”

He appealed to the SHGs’ members to apply for an avail the benefits of social security schemes such as the PMSBY, the PMJJBY, and the CMAAY, and urged the bank branch managers to “assist and expedite the enrolment and other issues of the mentioned social welfare schemes to all SHG participants and also to public of Ziro.”

The ZPM assured to extend all possible support to provide a plot for establishing a primary-level federation office, and to appeal to other ZPMs of the district and the state government to provide similar support to SHG institutions.

Lento also appealed to the district administration and the line departments to accord priority to the SHGs in availing the benefits of government schemes. (DIPRO)