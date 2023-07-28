Peddler arrested, heroin seized

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: The capital police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Bijoy Bhusal, from his rented house in A Sector here.

On receiving reliable information that Bhusal sold heroin to drug users at the Raj Bhavan Tinali, a police team, comprising Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Itanagar PS OC K Yangfo, and Constables Nik Kabak, Gelem Perme and Tayo Bodo, under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, identified Bhusal’s rented house and cordoned it off, and informed the executive magistrate.

Upon the arrival of the executive magistrate, the team searched the house and seized a black polythene bag containing two light green plastic tobacco boxes containing 9.9 grams of heroin, besides 14 vials containing 1.84 grams of suspected heroin.

Bhusal is a native of Amlaguri village in Dhemaji district of Assam, and was working as a contingency driver in the hydropower department.